Nearly $1M in improvements coming at Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Nearly $1 million in improvements are planned this year at Windmill Island Gardens in western Michigan.

The Holland Sentinel reports Holland’s Parks and Recreation Director Andy Kenyon presented plans this week to the Holland City Council for the upgrades at the popular tourist destination.

The project has been in the works for a few years, though was changed after a connector bridge that was supposed to link with Holland Township couldn’t be built. Now, wider paved shoulders are planned along a roadway and a paved trail will provide more access.

Water main replacement also is part of the project in Holland, which is known for its Dutch heritage and hosts the annual Tulip Time festival.