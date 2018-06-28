Official: Facial recognition used to ID suspect

Posted 7:03 PM, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11PM, June 28, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. official says the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper was identified using facial recognition technology.

The official said the man was identified with the technology after he had damaged his fingerprints in what investigators believe was an attempt to prevent them from quickly identifying him.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say five people died in Thursday’s shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette.

