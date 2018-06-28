× Police: Newspaper received threats before attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland had received threats on social media prior to Thursday’s deadly shooting.

In a news conference Thursday, Anne Arundel County acting police chief William Krampf said “general threats” had been made against the newspaper.

He says investigators are trying to determine whether the threats were connected to the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as a white man in his late 30s but has not been named.

Police say five people were killed and two injured in the attack. Krampf described the two injuries as superficial.