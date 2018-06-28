Police: Newspaper received threats before attack

Posted 8:29 PM, June 28, 2018

Police gather near the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. - At least five people were killed Thursday, June 18, 2018 when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. (Photo by ZACH GIBSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland had received threats on social media prior to Thursday’s deadly shooting.

In a news conference Thursday, Anne Arundel County acting police chief William Krampf said “general threats” had been made against the newspaper.

He says investigators are trying to determine whether the threats were connected to the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as a white man in his late 30s but has not been named.

Police say five people were killed and two injured in the attack. Krampf described the two injuries as superficial.

