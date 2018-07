GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids radio legend has died.

WLAV posted Thursday that Ed Buchanan, “Uncle Buck”, has died.

According to the station, Buchanan started at WLAV in 1970, but left in 1979 to go to WCUZ. He returned to WLAV in 1995 and was still working at the station.

