Smart Shopper: Inexpensive apps to lead you on spontaneous adventures

(FOX 17) Now that snow is not an issue, we're more inclined to hop on the road and go where the day takes us sometimes. The days of flipping through a paper map are not our only option anymore. Matter of fact, for as little as $2.99, you can download some awesome apps to lead you down roads-less-traveled.

BreweryMap : This app allows you to type in the start and finish of your destination. Along the way, it highlights breweries! No, I'm not condoning drinking and driving, but if you are stopping off in a town for the night, why not find some enthusiastic new beer? Plus, many breweries have pretty great food. This app costs 99 cents to start.

Roadtrippers : A big shout-out to my friend Cindy for showing me this one. They love to travel in their RV and this is a preferred app. Whether you are looking for a campground, hotel, food, or weird stuff to see, this is your app. Plus, it's free!

Roadside America : You could be passing by the world's largest ball of lint and not even know it! From oddities to museums and beyond, this app points out things along your travels that you might otherwise miss.

Waze : Hands down, one of my favorite apps during road trips is Waze. This isn't about finding you fancy museums, but it's about allowing you to not see a traffic jam or police lights flashing in your mirror. Real-time travel updates from others on the roads ranging from accidents, debris in the road and slow downs.

And I wouldn't be the Smart Shopper if I didn't suggest that you download the GasBuddy app so you can find the best gas prices along the way.

Make sure to send me those Smart Shopper ideas. Email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com