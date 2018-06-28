Fire burns storage unit in Comstock Park

Posted 2:22 PM, June 28, 2018, by and , Updated at 07:08AM, June 29, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Heavy smoke filled the air as firefighters battled a large fire at a storage facility Thursday afternoon.

The fire was spotted shortly after 2:00 p.m. at National Storage Centers-Alpine in the 4000 block of Alpine Avenue.

The fire damaged the front office and also burned and destroyed 180 small storage units Thursday afternoon.  The flames rekindled Thursday evening as crews remained at the scene.

“We were in for a big fight," said Alpine Township Fire Chief Dave Klomparens. “With the volume and velocity of that smoke we already knew there was heavy fire in there.”

The smoke from the fire filled the sky and could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from Alpine Township, Plainfield Township and Walker were all on the scene battling the blaze.

While people lost possessions in the fire, nobody was injured. The manager of the storage facility tells FOX 17 that everyone affected by the fire has insurance and they'll be contacting their customers throughout the day on Friday.

