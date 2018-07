× Teenager to hospital after car, bicycle collide

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car and a bicycle collided Thursday night near Holland, and a teenager has been taken to a hospital with injuries, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

It happened around 8:25 p.m., at N. 168th Avenue and Bristol Street in Park Township.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 a 14-year-old boy suffered head and leg injuries, but they didn’t know the extent of the injuries – or how the crash occurred.