Teenager on bike hospitalized after colliding with car

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich– A 14-year-old was hospitalized Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. at South Bristol and N 168th Avenue.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driver was at a stop sign on South Bristol waiting to turn. Officials say she couldn’t see past some bushes and began to move forward to get a better view when the bicyclist hit the side of her vehicle, falling into the windshield and landing on the ground.

Officials say the bicyclist was taken to Holland Community Hospital in stable condition. The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.