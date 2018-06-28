Trump ally: Michigan club canceled fundraiser because of politics
FRANKLIN, Mich. (AP) — A supporter of President Donald Trump who is running for Congress in suburban Detroit says a private club has stopped her from holding a fundraiser because of her political views.
Lena Epstein, a Republican, says the event at Franklin Hills Country Club was planned for Wednesday and booked more than a month ago. She says it was canceled by the club’s governing board, despite being compliant with club rules.
General manager Scott Cummings didn’t return messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.
Epstein says her family has been longtime club members. She says she’s being treated differently, noting that a Democrat who is running for the same congressional seat had a fundraising event at Franklin Hills.
Epstein says she “couldn’t be more proud” of Trump.
2 comments
Bud
Franklin Hills Country Club is run by liberal HYPOCRITES. Liberals have nothing to offer Americans so they are now shutting down fund raising events of their opponents and screaming at republican politicians and the White House Press Secretary. We are witnessing U.S. History, the self-destruction of the democrat party.
Common cents
Time for every conservative to cancel their membership and let the club go bankrupt.