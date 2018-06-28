Trump ally: Michigan club canceled fundraiser because of politics

Posted 1:12 PM, June 28, 2018, by

Lena Epstein, from her website

FRANKLIN, Mich. (AP) — A supporter of President Donald Trump who is running for Congress in suburban Detroit says a private club has stopped her from holding a fundraiser because of her political views.

Lena Epstein, a Republican, says the event at Franklin Hills Country Club was planned for Wednesday and booked more than a month ago. She says it was canceled by the club’s governing board, despite being compliant with club rules.

General manager Scott Cummings didn’t return messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Epstein says her family has been longtime club members. She says she’s being treated differently, noting that a Democrat who is running for the same congressional seat had a fundraising event at Franklin Hills.

Epstein says she “couldn’t be more proud” of Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Bud

    Franklin Hills Country Club is run by liberal HYPOCRITES. Liberals have nothing to offer Americans so they are now shutting down fund raising events of their opponents and screaming at republican politicians and the White House Press Secretary. We are witnessing U.S. History, the self-destruction of the democrat party.

    Reply