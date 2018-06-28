Sewer main break closes Walker roadway

WALKER, Mich. — The intersection of Three Mile Road between Kinney Avenue and Fruit Ridge Avenue in Walker is closed due to a sewer main break.

The break occurred Wednesday night and crews will be on the scene Thursday to assess the damage, according to the city of Walker.

#WalkerMi: 3 MILE *closed* btw KINNEY AV and FRUIT RIDGE AV due to water main break. Access to I-96 from west of closure: north on IRONWOOD DR to 8TH AV to I-96. #Traffic — Robb Westaby FOX 17 (@FOX17Traffic) June 28, 2018

Although a formal detour has not been established yet a city advises that access to Kinney from I-96 will be denied to vehicles, vehicles heading for I-96 are advised to use Remembrance Road to the entrance of Johnson Street and westbound traffic on Three Mile Road is advised to turn around to use Fruit Ridge Avenue.

The City of Walker is advising all drivers to avoid the area until further notice.