Corgis taking over Kalamazoo at special event on Saturday

Corgis will once again take over West Michigan, but this time they're heading for Kalamazoo at the Corgis in Kazoo event on Saturday.

Kalamazoo Christian High School's baseball field will be filled with corgis; no other breed of dog is allowed. However those who don't own a corgi are invited to come to the event and enjoy the fun.

The event will feature a superhero costume contest, and plenty of "fenced in" playtime with all the puppies!

Organizers are asking for a $1 donation per person for anyone who wants to attend. All the money will go to Paws with a Cause.

Corgis in Kazoo is happening on Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more event details, visit their Facebook page.