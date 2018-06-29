Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The heat, most certainly, is on.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that is now in effect through Sunday at 8:00 p.m. for all of West Michigan.

Heat and humidity will build through the area. Heat indices, which measure what the temperature feels like when the heat is combined with the humidity, will hit 100 Friday afternoon and could reach 110 on Saturday. The heat index for Sunday is also expected to be around 100. Heat of this magnitude has not be seen in West Michigan since 2012.

Low temperatures will only get into the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday and Saturday night, so not much relief will come when the sun is down. It will also be very muggy at night.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Muskegon and Oceana counties for Friday. Oceana County also has a Beach Hazards Statement in effect for Friday for strong wave action on Lake Michigan.