Say hello to Friday's Friend, Princess Anne! Princess Anne is a 3-month-old Retriever Terrier mix and is a complete love-bug. Out of all her litter mates, Anne appears to be the most loving. She will fall asleep in anyone's arms and rather be there than anywhere else. She is currently the last of her litter mates that need to find a home.

Also with 4th of July coming up, the Humane Society of West Michigan wants to remind pet owners that fireworks can be scary for pets. Here are some tips and tricks to keep them safe during the celebration:

Make sure they are inside and away from the noise.

Have them wear a thunder shirt or anxiety wrap.

Medicate them (consult with your vet beforehand.)

Keep windows and curtains closed.

Distract your pet like treats or a fun game.

Always keep a close eye on your pet.

Make sure your pet has an up to date identification tag.

If you are interested in adopting Princess Anne or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.