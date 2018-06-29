Ghost Coast Paranormal Convention happening this weekend in Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- If you're a fan of Michigan legends, ghost stories and the unknown, there's something for you this weekend.

Michigan's Ghost Coast Paranormal Convention is going on in Ottawa County. This is the first paranormal convention in West Michigan that's catered to stories and investigations happening here in the state.

And it's not just for the experts; they say this is a great place to start if you have any questions about the paranormal.

Friday was the first night for the convention, as booths spring up at the Grand Haven Community Center.

“This is the very first of its kind, paranormal convention. Most paranormal conventions focus on the TV stars and the TV shows, our focus is on the paranormal scene in Michigan," said Bill Jones, an organizer of the convention.

Jones says people form all over the state are gathering at the community center; people who research the paranormal, seek out Big Foot and UFOs and old Michigan legends.

"There's so much to do here for different kinds of people," said Kim Kolean.

Kolean was one of several people who set up a booth at the weekend convention, there with her group the Tulip City Ghostbusters.

“That’s really what we’re all about, is spreading smiles, happy faces and maybe for a few minutes somebody can forget about the troubles in their life that they’re going through and just be happy," she said.

Kolean was recently diagnosed with cancer, so there's also a silent auction to help with her medical expenses.

“Since I’ve been diagnosed with cancer, I mean the number one thing that people have to deal with is medical expenses, right? So I am very grateful for what they’re doing for me.”

Jones says you don't have to be a "ghost hunter" to enjoy what the event has to offer.

“We designed this convention so that people who have paranormal questions have a place to go to talk to people," he said. "It’s also designed so that paranormal teams can get together and learn different techniques, see what works and what doesn’t."

The convention is going on all day Saturday, with workshops and speakers in addition to all of the booths set up.

