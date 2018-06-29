Golf, waterpark fun and great concerts await you at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This it's time to Get Lost in the Forest. On June 29 and 30, kids can make a cupcake liner owl puppet, paper plate fox, flower crown, and a mushroom fairy house. Don't forget, there's always story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Soaring Eagle is getting ready to host the June Bug Golf Outing on Saturday, June 30. This two person scramble will feature 18-holes on the Waabooz Run golf course and a chance to win cash prizes. The tournament has a 9 a.m. shotgun start time, and cost $40 per player. Registration costs includes the use of a golf cart, Founders Brat, and lunch after the scramble. To enter, call (989)-817-4802.

There's never a bad time for pizza, right? If you book an overnight stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, you can get a free pepperoni or cheese pizza, a pitcher of pop and waterpark passes. This deal ends on Aug. 31. To make your reservation, call 1.877.2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com

If pizza isn't your think how about checking out Chef's BBQ on the Bricks. It takes place every Friday from 3p.m. to 8p.m.They'll be serving up special weekly favorites ranging from ribs, brisket and chicken along with salads and zesty sides. Also, there will be entertainment on the patio, too.

If you find yourself staying at Soaring Eagle Casino Resorts on July 4th, be sure to watch their annual fireworks show! The show starts at dusk near the outdoor concert area. The event is completely free and includes parking.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7. Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."