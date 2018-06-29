Kalamazoo opens hydrants to help residents cool off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The City of Kalamazoo is trying to bring some relief from the heat by opening select fire hydrants this weekend.

Officials said on Friday they would open the hydrants from 1:00 p.m. to dusk Friday. They say that if you want a particular hydrant opened during the warm weather, you can call the Public Services Department at 269-337-8148. Do not open hydrants on your own and contact them if you see any open that shouldn’t be.

The hydrants opening Friday are at:

Back end of Interfaith, NW corner

Burrell and Lawrence

Krom and Clay

Washington and March

Charlotte and Sherwood at the Roosevelt Apartments

Clarence and Jackson

Norway and Princeton

Fairbanks and Center

Church and Norway

Elizabeth between Cobb and Westnedge

The water park on Florence near Burrell is also open, as is the Kik Pool at Upjohn Park.