Kalamazoo opens hydrants to help residents cool off

Posted 4:30 PM, June 29, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The City of Kalamazoo is trying to bring some relief from the heat by opening select fire hydrants this weekend.

Officials said on Friday they would open the hydrants from 1:00 p.m. to dusk Friday.  They say that if you want a particular hydrant opened during the warm weather, you can call the Public Services Department at 269-337-8148.  Do not open hydrants on your own and contact them if you see any open that shouldn’t be.

The hydrants opening Friday are at:

  • Back end of Interfaith, NW corner
  • Burrell and Lawrence
  • Krom and Clay
  • Washington and March
  • Charlotte and Sherwood at the Roosevelt Apartments
  • Clarence and Jackson
  • Norway and Princeton
  • Fairbanks and Center
  • Church and Norway
  • Elizabeth between Cobb and Westnedge

The water park on Florence near Burrell is also open, as is the Kik Pool at Upjohn Park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s