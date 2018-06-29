Kalamazoo opens hydrants to help residents cool off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The City of Kalamazoo is trying to bring some relief from the heat by opening select fire hydrants this weekend.
Officials said on Friday they would open the hydrants from 1:00 p.m. to dusk Friday. They say that if you want a particular hydrant opened during the warm weather, you can call the Public Services Department at 269-337-8148. Do not open hydrants on your own and contact them if you see any open that shouldn’t be.
The hydrants opening Friday are at:
- Back end of Interfaith, NW corner
- Burrell and Lawrence
- Krom and Clay
- Washington and March
- Charlotte and Sherwood at the Roosevelt Apartments
- Clarence and Jackson
- Norway and Princeton
- Fairbanks and Center
- Church and Norway
- Elizabeth between Cobb and Westnedge
The water park on Florence near Burrell is also open, as is the Kik Pool at Upjohn Park.
42.291707 -85.587229