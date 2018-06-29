Krispy Kreme will offer chocolate-glazed doughnuts for World Chocolate Day on Saturday, July 7

Posted 7:28 AM, June 29, 2018, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will offer chocolate-glazed doughnuts for World Chocolate Day on Saturday, July 7.

The chocolate doughnuts will be the chain’s classic original glazed doughnut smothered in a rich chocolate glaze, according to a press release from the Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain.

The company said many shops will open at midnight to serve Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts for all 24 hours of World Chocolate Day.

“Creating an awesome chocolate glaze experience that brings together chocolate and doughnut fans around the world is something that is really special for us,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release. “The joyful reaction and demand for the Chocolate Glaze Doughnut during last year’s total solar eclipse proved that we had to share this experience again, this time on a global scale.”

Click here to find locations that are participating in the event.

