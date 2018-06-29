Man arrested for threatening to kill multiple people at GR business

Posted 8:00 AM, June 29, 2018, by

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. —  A male suspect, 36, is in custody after he threatened to kill multiple people at a Grand Rapids business on Wednesday.

Jason Duane Proper from the Lowell area allegedly made threats to the business his ex-girlfriend was working in the Grand Rapids area.

Responding to the report, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Proper led police on a pursuit. Following the pursuit Proper proceeded to lead officers on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in this incident.

Proper now faces charges for aggravated stalking, using a computer to commit a crime, false report of terrorism, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, fleeing and eluding police, resting and obstructing police and possession of marijuana.

