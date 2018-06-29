Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A handful of people came out to give their ideas and input on MDOT's plan to replace the 100th Street bridge. This comes after it's been hit nearly a dozen times since January.

The department is planning to completely replace the bridge with a 16-foot bridge to meet federal guidelines. MDOT is also planning to lower the highway pavement on U.S. 131 and possibly making a non-motorized path, making the bridge four lanes wide.

MDOT says no matter what, the fix will impact truck drivers and neighborhoods surrounding the area.

MDOT is hoping to replace the bridge by 2020, a project that could cost up to $10 million.

2. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is having their yard and rummage sale today!

The sale will feature furniture, books, clothes, and Laughfest memorabilia.

The money will go towards Gilda's Club resources to help children, adults, families and friends who are dealing with cancer grieving the loss of a loved one who died of cancer.

The sale ends at 2 p.m.

3. Starbucks is offering a special buy -one-get-one deal today.

Starbucks is hosting their happy hour event from 3 until close, where you can get two of their frappuccino's for the price of one.

The buy-one-get-one deal can be used on either a grande or venti frappuccino. To get the deal, you have to become a Starbucks rewards member and show a special code to your barista.

4. A dad in Florida received an awesome surprise for his birthday.

Cori surprised her dad, Dave, with a sign reading "Happy B-day Dad! I'm cancer free!"

Cori was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November. On the 26th, which is also Dave's birthday, she learned her cancer was in remission.

Dave posted the photo to Facebook with the caption, "Best birthday ever."

5. We don't necessarily put Olive Garden and wedding bells together in the same thought. However thanks to the restaurant's pasta, salad, and unlimited bread sticks, it lead to a chain of events that will melt your heart.

Jeff Filleland proposed to his girlfriend, Samantha Roberts, on the trip of a lifetime thanks to Olive Garden's Pasta Passport trip to Italy.

Samantha had no idea he was going to propose; turns out Jeff was so excited to ask that he proposed within the first 15 minutes of the trip.

Photographers were on standby to capture the moment.

Sam and Jeff actually met on a blind date and plan to get married next September.