Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Grand Rapids Police Dispatch says a motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries late Friday afternoon after crashing on 4 Mile Road at Auburn Avenue NE.

That’s technically in Plainfield Township – Kent County jurisdiction – but GRPD responded. Dispatchers told FOX 17 shortly after it happened the initial report was that only one vehicle was involved. It was unclear why the bike crashed or spilled out.

Responders were sent to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital with unspecified injuries – but they didn’t appear serious at the scene, according to Dispatch Authority.

