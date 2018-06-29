× Police search for suspect in social media robbery

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich.– Deputies are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that began in the parking lot of a Best Western Hotel and ended in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Crystal Lane near S. 11th Street.

We’re told the victims were there to meet the suspect and purchase a gaming system which was advertised on a social media site.

Deputies say that after the suspect received the money, they pulled out a handgun and took off with the victims chasing after them. The pursuit ended in the Evergreen South Apartment Complex where shots were then fired at the victims’ vehicle.

The suspect was described as a light skin colored male, around 18 to 20 years-old, approximately 5’10”, weighing around 150-160 lbs with a thin build and short curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

There was another social media robbery at the same apartment complex Wednesday night by a similar suspect.

If you have any information, contact Police or Silent Observer.