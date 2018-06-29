Report: Oil line makes nearly 400 Michigan water crossings

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge Inc. says its Line 5 oil pipeline crosses Michigan waterways in nearly 400 locations, some of which are particularly sensitive.

The information was disclosed in a report submitted Friday to state agencies under an agreement between the Canadian company and Gov. Rick Snyder.

Line 5 traverses a large section of northern Michigan, including the Straits of Mackinac linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The report identifies about 400 places where the pipe crosses a waterway or wetland. Of those, 74 are designated for closer attention because they’re in sensitive areas where leaks could be especially damaging.

Enbridge says the entire pipeline is in good condition, while environmental groups say it should be decommissioned.

Other reports released Friday involve measures that could reduce Line 5 leak risks and improve detection capabilities.