Saturday expected to be the hottest of the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN – With Friday’s temperatures hitting 90 degrees or above for many locations, our newest heat wave is now in full swing. Heat indices rose well above the air temperatures today, with some even eclipsing 100 at times.

Heat index values well into the 100s will become common on Saturday, as the hottest temperatures and highest humidity will finally arrive. It is best to avoid extended amounts of time in the sun from the late morning to early evening. Drink plenty of water and have places to go where you can cool off, preferably somewhere with A/C. Air-conditioning will be the best resource to stay cool tomorrow and Sunday. Heat is the deadliest weather hazard each and every year, so it is important to take extra precautions and frequently check on children and the elderly.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Sunday at 8 P.M. for all of West Michigan. As we transition towards the Fourth of July, hot conditions are forecast to remain in West Michigan, with temperatures around 90 most of next week.