StageGR presents Disney's Camp Rock: The Musical, with tonight being their final show and performance.

Actors Phoebe and Jack sing "You're My Favorite Song" to give viewers a sneak peak of the show.

Disney's Camp Rock: The Musical will be performed at the Gezon Auditorium at Calvin College. Showtimes will be at 3 and 7 p.m. today (June 29.)

Tickets are available at stagegr.org and the box office. Mention the Morning Mix at the box office for a $5 ticket.