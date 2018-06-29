Standup for the Cure event to be held in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health is proud to be the title sponsor of Standup For The Cure to be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Muskegon's Harbour Towne Beach. Benefiting Susan G. Komen Michigan, this day will be filled with fun, demos, educational tools and more for the whole family.

Along with paddle boarding, there will be live music, healthy food, yoga, races and lessons with things kicking off at 8a.m. You don't need to have any paddle experience at all to take part! Instructors will be on-hand. You can click here to sign up ahead of time or you are more than welcome to register the day of the event.

Also, since prevention is key, Spectrum Health's mobile mammography unit will be available.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion, please call 1.855.742.2623.