Vehicle plows into gas station in Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon sent one one of the vehicles into an Allendale Township gas station – literally.

It happened at the Speedway station around 12:05 p.m. at 4617 Lake Michigan Drive, east of 48th Avenue.

Sheriff’s investigators say in a news release Renae Jones – a 35-year-old Allendale resident – was heading west on Lake Michigan Drive in a 2004 GMC Yukon, and Nathan Barrett was making a Michigan turn, with the intention of going to the gas station. Police say Jones told them Barrett failed to yield, and she veered right to avoid striking his vehicle from behind. The two vehicles ended up sidesweeping each other. The crash propelled Jones’ vehicle into the gas station parking lot, and then into the front of the Speedway building.

Police say that caused damage to “several windows and the front door.”

However, there were no injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says Barrett was cited for ‘failing to yield the right of way’.

He’s 18, and from Hudsonville.