Yard, rummage sale to raise funds for GR nonprofit

Posted 5:36 AM, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53AM, June 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Search through discounted items and find hidden treasures at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids yard and rummage sale Friday.

The sale will feature furniture, books, clothes and LaughFest memorabilia.

The sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids building located on Bridge Street NW.

The money will go towards Gilda's Club resources for help children, adults, families and friends who are dealing with cancer grieving the loss of a loved one who died of cancer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s