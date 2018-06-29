Yard, rummage sale to raise funds for GR nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Search through discounted items and find hidden treasures at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids yard and rummage sale Friday.

The sale will feature furniture, books, clothes and LaughFest memorabilia.

The sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids building located on Bridge Street NW.

The money will go towards Gilda's Club resources for help children, adults, families and friends who are dealing with cancer grieving the loss of a loved one who died of cancer.