Apple will repair your keyboards for free

Posted 1:38 AM, June 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–  Apple wants you to type with ease with the company now offering free keyboard repairs.

This follows a lawsuit from a redesign of the 2016 MacBook Pro keyboard.

People complained the new design led to keys getting stuck or not responding.

The service program covers a few different models including the 15-inch 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros.

To see if your keyboard is eligible, take it to an Apple retail store or mail the device.

Apple support says people who have already paid Apple to fix a keyboard can inquire about receiving a refund.

