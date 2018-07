× Bellaire named one of best small beach towns in America

BELLAIRE, Mich.– A community right here in West Michigan is now being named one the top 25 best small lake towns in America.

Bellaire has been ranked #17 on that list and will be featured in Country Living Magazine.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce made the exciting announcement earlier this week.

The town made the list due to the beautiful blue waters of Torch Lake, the outdoor activities, and the city’s unique downtown culture.