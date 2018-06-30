× Car plunges into river in Ottawa Co; man inside: minor injuries

NUNICA, Mich. — A close call for a man whose car plunged into the Grand River late Friday night – with him inside.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirms to FOX 17 the vehicle was sinking in the water at the River Bank Marina, 15078 – 120th Avenue.

How it got there was uncertain. But rescue crews were dispatched, before the driver got out of the vehicle somehow and either rowboated back to shore, or was assisted by someone in a rowboat. All of the details about the ordeal had not been figured out at the time this report was filed. But Central Dispatch says the man came away with minor injuries. His age, hometown and other details about what transpired before the incident were not immediately available from authorities.

It wasn’t the only late-night scare on the water Friday. Kent County Dispatch Authority confirmed that a mutual-aid call went out from Oakfield Township to Cannon Township for assistance with a hovercraft, to conduct a water search for a possible missing kayaker on Wabasis Lake – in the northeast part of the county. Kent dispatchers told FOX 17 just before midnight the search was precautionary, just in case someone had plunged into the water. That, after someone spotted a partially-capsized canoe floating in the water.