Consumers Energy restores power to most after three outages

UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m., Consumers Energy was reporting about 1,900 remaining power outages, and estimating power would be restored to most by 11 p.m. “We brought in a mobile substation” to supply power, said Consumers spokeswoman Debra Dodd. She told FOX 17, “We’re trying to figure out what caused the equipment failure.”

Dodd says the remaining outages were in the South Haven area.

———-

UPDATE: As of 9 p.m., Consumers Energy was reporting only 87 active outages in West Michigan At one time, as many as 4,531 customers were affected in West and Southwest Michigan, according to the Jackson-based utility company. Equipment failure was cited by Consumers as the cause of a third outage around 4:14 p.m. Saturday that affected 1,179 customers south of Big Rapids, in Mecosta County. Consumers Energy estimated restoration of power by 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but was well ahead of schedule as of 9 p.m.

————–

EARLIER REPORT:

FENNVILLE, Mich. — More than 2,000 Consumers Energy customers have no electrical power Saturday evening in southwest Michigan, with temperatures in the 90s and even higher heat indeces.

Allegan County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 utility crews were on the scene of a snapped power line with a downed wire in Fennville. Consumers Energy spokeswoman Debra Dodd confirmed to FOX 17 at 6:40 p.m. Saturday that “a primary line came down and was burning”.

Dispatchers said the Fennville outage was first reported around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, near 124th Avenue and 57th Street. Consumers Energy said the number of customers affected there had been pared to 411 by 5:37 p.m. The utility company says repair crews are on the scene.

Meanwhile, outages also were reported north of South Haven in Van Buren County. As of 6:30 p.m., the Consumers Energy Outage Map indicated 1,155 homes and businesses in the dark along the US-31 corridor and west over to the Lake Michigan shoreline, and as far east as 66th Street. To the north, the outages extended up to 118th Avenue in Casco Township. There was no reported restoration time – and no indication yet what caused the power losses in Van Buren County, according to Dodd.