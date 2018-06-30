× Custom chair brings comfort to 7-foot-8 Michigan Center man

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (AP) — A man who is more than 7 feet tall has gotten a custom chair that fits his 500-pound frame.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that 21-year-old Broc Brown was delivered a custom chair from Lippert Components Inc. on June 14.

Brown has Sotos Syndrome, or cerebral gigantism, which affects about one in every 15,000 people. He was previously listed as the world’s tallest teenager in the Guinness Book of Records for being 7 feet, 8 inches tall.

Brown’s aunt, Stacy Snyder, says the condition causes chronic back and knee pain.

Lippert creates parts for recreation vehicles, buses and boats. The Indiana-based company designed, made and donated the chair. Bill Snodgrass is a research and development technician at the company. He found Brown’s story online and wanted to help.

Michigan Center is located east of Jackson in Jackson County.