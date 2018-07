SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says some people were caught on a lift after a local power outage caused the lift to stop.

It happened around 5:45 p.m., off B Avenue, in Casco Township. South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a news release no injuries were reported, and “the trapped party was helped down ladders by SHAES personnel.”

The lift is used to transport residents down to the Lake Michigan beach, and back up.