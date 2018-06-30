Extreme heat likely causing pavement to buckle in West Michigan

Posted 8:31 PM, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49PM, June 30, 2018

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Hot temperatures are likely to blame for reports of roads buckling  in West Michigan.

According to the South Haven Emergency Services, the northbound ramp of Interstate 196 from westbound Phoenix Road is blocked due to the buckling pavement.

Dispatchers from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Chicago Drive near 56th and 80th was also blocked off from a time due to buckling pavement, but we’re told road crews were working to fix the problem.

Consumers Energy also had reports of power outages in portions of West Michigan. 

 

