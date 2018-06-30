Berlin’s mid-season races rescheduled

Posted 1:32 AM, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:06AM, June 30, 2018

MARNE, Mich.– Families can continue celebrating the Fourth of July at a West Michigan race track.

It’ll all happen Saturday July 7th at Berlin Raceway’s Mid-Season Celebration with cars taking off at 6:30 and racing until 9:30 p.m.

The parents can relax and watch some races and enjoy some $3 drink specials.

Plus, the whole family can enjoy the fireworks that will begin right after.

There will also be a memorial for Lee Anderson, a man who was killed in a boating accident in 2007.

Adults can buy tickets for $12, kids $5, and children 7 & under get in free.

