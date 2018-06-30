× Grand Rapids native Alecia Winters on MasteChef

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– All of you out there who watch MasterChef might be noticing a familiar face, because Alecia Winters from right here in West Michigan is on season 9.

Alecia was one of the top home cooks in America who flew out to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the Top 24.

For the first time in MasterChef history, the judges: Gordon Ramsey, Joe Bastianich, and Aaron Sanchez each had eight aprons to hand out to the home cooks who they thought were worthy and who they would personally mentor throughout the competition.

Alicia cooked fish & chips with lemon garlic aioli and tartar sauce with seasoned fries.

That delicious dish ultimately got Alecia one of Aaron’s white aprons and the opportunity to claim the MasterChef title and $250,000.

You can catch the show all new every Wednesday on FOX, so check it out.