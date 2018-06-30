× Hundreds rally in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday as part of a national rally declaring that “Families Belong Together.”

Similar rallies also took place around West Michigan in Battle Creek, Big Rapids, Hart, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon.

The intent was to send a clear message calling for the reunification of families separated at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Movimiento Cosecha GR and several other civil rights and immigration groups rallied in Grand Rapids not only as part of the nationwide call to action, but also taking action themselves right here in Kent County, asking protesters to sign a petition to end the contract that Kent County currently has with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).