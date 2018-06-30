Hundreds rally in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday as part of a national rally declaring that “Families Belong Together.”
Similar rallies also took place around West Michigan in Battle Creek, Big Rapids, Hart, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon.
The intent was to send a clear message calling for the reunification of families separated at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Movimiento Cosecha GR and several other civil rights and immigration groups rallied in Grand Rapids not only as part of the nationwide call to action, but also taking action themselves right here in Kent County, asking protesters to sign a petition to end the contract that Kent County currently has with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).
8 comments
Bobbie Sue
ICE should check the status of those who signed petition.
Augster
Just another distraction. George Soros has taken some hits the past year, but I can’t help but feel he’s still winning. We’ll just take it one day at a time.
Paul Brandt
Not to worry, the communists are losing. They seem much larger than they really are because msm is mostly communists and they have the bullhorn. After they take a sound beating again this fall, maybe they will realize Americans aren’t stupid. Currently the msm has a very low opinion of citizens, and a greatly inflated opinion of themselves. BTW, we can stop them by merely tuning them out.
F. The dnc
I’m so glad that there are more people that realize the b.s. they are trying to pull. Stand strong fellow True Americans. We will destroy these terrorists any way necessary.
Paul Brandt
Looks like almost a hundred (paid) protesters. I’ll bet if we gathered them from the entire US, it wouldn’t even equal the number of people who attend the typical Trump rally. MAGA!
Old Bob
I agree, Families do belong together in the country they came from before they tried to enter the US illegally. Build the wall and don’t let them into the US. How simple can that be. Families belong together on the outside of the wall.
Sick of the crap
Families do belong together. Where they belong. ON THEIR OWN SIDE OF THE FENCE!!
C
Years ago there was a female singer named Kate Smith, and she was well known for singing a song written by Irving Berlin. The title of the song was and still is ‘God Bless America’. If either of the two were alive today, because the actions of many of the country hating “protestors” around us, a more appropriate title would be ‘God help America’. It needs it.