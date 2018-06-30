× Kalamazoo man hears fireworks, then realizes he’s been shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect in an early Saturday morning shooting.

At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers received information that a shooting victim had just arrived by personal vehicle at Bronson Hospital.

The 25-year-old man who had been shot told officers that he was outside in the area of Hawley and Douglas when he heard what he thought was the sound of fireworks. He quickly realized that he had been shot in the leg and drove himself to the hospital.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.