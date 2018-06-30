× Long Road Distillers releasing Patriot Gin for Independence Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The West Michigan brewery is releasing a new gin for the adults who are looking to enjoy a drink at the holiday cook out.

We’re told that they wanted to break the tradition of gin being a British spirit and created one that’s uniquely American.

The adult beverage, ‘Patriot Gin’ is a limited release though and will only be available at their tasting room on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

It’s 90 proof or 45% alcohol by volume and will cost around $35 dollars a bottle.