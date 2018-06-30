× Police searching for suspect in alleged arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a call about a suspicious fire.

This happened Saturday just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Lenard St. and Pine Ave. in Grand Rapids.

The victim tells us that someone set his truck on fire, and then put gasoline all around his garage.

The truck was a total loss and the garage has minimal damage.

If you know any information call police.