Police searching for suspect in alleged arson

Posted 4:20 AM, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21AM, June 30, 2018

GRPD file image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a call about a suspicious fire.

This happened Saturday just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Lenard St. and Pine Ave. in Grand Rapids.

The victim tells us that someone set his truck on fire, and then put gasoline all around his garage.

The truck was a total loss and the garage has minimal damage.

If you know any information call police.

