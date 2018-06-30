Police looking for suspect in shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect linked to a shooting.
This happened just after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Grandville in Grand Rapids.
Police say the victim was shot once. He was taken to a near by hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
They don’t know what led up to the shooting, nor do they have a suspect description.
If you have any information please call police.
4 comments
learnedmylesson25
Just one shooting?With all this heat,I’d would have guessed at least 3 or 4.Maybe they’re waiting for Saturday night or the holiday to unload on family and friends.We’ll see.
Augster
The moon is still pretty full to boot!
Common cents
The suspect is a black male with a stolen gun and a long criminal history.
Old Bob
There is nothing news worthy about that, that all are