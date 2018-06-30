× Police looking for suspect in shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect linked to a shooting.

This happened just after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Grandville in Grand Rapids.

Police say the victim was shot once. He was taken to a near by hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They don’t know what led up to the shooting, nor do they have a suspect description.

If you have any information please call police.