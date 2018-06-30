Sunday remains hot with strong storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - The excessive heat will continue into Sunday, with heat indices once again closing in on 100 degrees. However, a new storm system will slowly approach from the west, bringing a chance of thunderstorms by Sunday evening.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially along the lakeshore stretching to US-131. The further east that you go, the later in the night it will get; thus leading to a reduced threat. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Timing on these storms will be from 6 PM to midnight. Lightning and heavy rain will exist with any storm as they roll through West Michigan.

This system is not expected to bring significant relief from the heat. Much of next week, including Independence Day, will remain hot with highs hovering around 90. Heat index values during this time will also be elevated.