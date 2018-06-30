× Suspect in custody after Battle Creek victim shot twice

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a person was shot twice in Battle Creek on Friday.

On Friday, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department responded to the area of Hanover Street and Walters Avenue regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had been struck two times in the upper thigh area.

Initial responding officers applied a tourniquet due to the amount of blood loss. The victim was transported by Lifecare ambulance to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition Saturday.

Additional officers responding to the area located a 22-year-old suspect in the area. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A motive for the shooting has still not been determined.

The suspect was charged with assault with intent to murder, parole violation and outstanding warrants.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.