The lights will glisten at the Water Lantern Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There’s an event in West Michigan that the whole family can do together and create art.

The Water Lantern Festival will be taking place right here in Grand Rapids at Millenium Park Saturday.

You can enjoy food trucks, music and more starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then around 9 p.m. every one in the family can create their own lantern, with a drawing, writing down hopes and dreams, anything you want.

Then at 9:30 p.m. you’ll cast it out into the water and watch all of the lanterns dance across the water.

It’ll be a moment everyone will remember.

For more information including ticket prices are available on the facebook page.

2 comments