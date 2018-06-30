× Thieves empty bank account of America’s oldest living man at 112

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — Someone has stolen the identity of the oldest living man and military veteran in America and emptied his bank account.

The family of 112-year-old Richard Overton said they don’t know how a thief got Overton’s Social Security and personal checking account numbers.

They discovered the issue Thursday when one of the World War II veteran’s cousins made a deposit into his account.

“I looked at it — what the hell are these debits?” Overton’s cousin, Volma Overton Jr., told CNN affiliate KXAN.

Several purchases of saving bonds with Treasury Direct were made in recent months and by Thursday there was nothing left in the account.