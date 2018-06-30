× Thousands of people nationwide protest U.S. border policy

WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) — The voices of thousands of people rang nationwide Saturday calling for the reunification of hundreds children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protesters chanted “shut detention down!” as they marched in New York City’s Foley Square while in El Paso, Texas hundreds marched toward the Paso Del Norte (Santa Fe) Bridge that crosses into Juarez, Mexico.

From immigrant-friendly cities like New York City and Los Angeles to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming, protesters are rallying under the Families Belong Together banner, pushing against President Trump’s controversial zero tolerance policy that has seen some 2,000 families separated after crossing into the U.S. illegally from Mexico.

“Honestly, I am blown away. I have literally never seen Americans show up for immigrants like this,” said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which represents nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, many of whom are immigrants, ahead of the marches. “We just kept hearing over and over again, if it was my child, I would want someone to do something.”

In West Michigan, rallies are scheduled today for Battle Creek, Big Rapids, Grand Rapids, Hart, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon.