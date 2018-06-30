Thousands of people nationwide protest U.S. border policy
WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) — The voices of thousands of people rang nationwide Saturday calling for the reunification of hundreds children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Protesters chanted “shut detention down!” as they marched in New York City’s Foley Square while in El Paso, Texas hundreds marched toward the Paso Del Norte (Santa Fe) Bridge that crosses into Juarez, Mexico.
From immigrant-friendly cities like New York City and Los Angeles to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming, protesters are rallying under the Families Belong Together banner, pushing against President Trump’s controversial zero tolerance policy that has seen some 2,000 families separated after crossing into the U.S. illegally from Mexico.
“Honestly, I am blown away. I have literally never seen Americans show up for immigrants like this,” said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which represents nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, many of whom are immigrants, ahead of the marches. “We just kept hearing over and over again, if it was my child, I would want someone to do something.”
In West Michigan, rallies are scheduled today for Battle Creek, Big Rapids, Grand Rapids, Hart, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon.
Bobbie Sue
Reunite the families, then send them back to where they came from.
Paul Brandt
Amen!
Paul Brandt
Are these people able to read, Trump just signe an EO to reunite the families last week. This unlike the Obama admin that had the same practice, yet somehow it was okay then. All in all, this looks like “cause of the day” showboating by the communists that wish to destroy our country.
C
The thing that angers me the most about this whole stinking mess is this….These people seem to forget the fact that the blame for the problem belongs at the feet of Obama and the Democrats, not Trump. DACA called for a huge number of children to be brought to our country. Adults were not considered in the Act, but the Dems figured that the sympathy of Americans as a whole would demand that a mechanism be created to reunite them. These mob scenes are the result, but with the aid of the media these “protestors” place the blame on Trump and want a solution to the problem immediately. Immediately can’t be done.
GGWG
The policy was passed by the socialist but the useful idiots din’t “care” then.
Why do they “care” now?
Paul Brandt
That’s a mighty small percentage of Americans that really care. Time for the msm to invent a new fake crisis.
Rose
The US population is more than 323 Million. “Thousands” are a drop in the bucket. Fake News.