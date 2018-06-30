Traveling tribute wall honors veterans in Middleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- After weeks of hard work, a local group raised thousands of dollars to honor military heroes who died for our country.

“It’s amazing because these gentleman on this wall, and ladies, gave their lives for our freedoms, the freedoms we enjoy today," said Paul Hernandez, of Middleville.

He's excited to see this special memorial at the American Legion Post located in Middleville.

“I’ve been here like 3 or 4 times since I’ve been here, and each time its memorizing, "Hernandez said. It’s just awesome to see all these names on the wall.”

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall is nearly identical to the memorial in Washington DC.

“It was neat because we looked and even fourteen year olds, you could tell, it took everyone a few seconds to take it in before we all started talking again," said Jason Bushman of the Middleville Lions Club.

The local lions club raised about $10,000 to help bring the tribute wall to the area.

“It kind of takes your breath away because you see there’s well over 57,000 names on there and everyone represents a death and when you see all of them, and think that’s filling a football stadium, of people that had died in one war alone; in one conflict to try and protect our fields, is kind of staggering,” said Tom Krawczyk, of Thornapple Valley Church.

If you want to check it out the traveling tribute wall is located in the parking lot of the Thornapple Valley Church until 3:00 p.m. Sunday