Trump asserts he didn’t push House GOP on immigration

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming he never pushed House Republicans to vote for immigration bills that failed last week, his latest display of whiplash on the legislation.
Trump tweets from his New Jersey golf club he didn’t press GOP lawmakers to support the plans because it wouldn’t have cleared the Senate. He writes he released many House Republicans “prior to the vote knowing we need more Republicans to win in Nov.”
That contradicts a tweet three days ago in which Trump tweeted that House Republicans should pass the “STRONG BUT FAIR” bill even though Democrats wouldn’t allow it to pass the Senate. A week earlier, he urged Republicans to stop wasting time on the bill until after the elections.
The House overwhelmingly rejected an immigration bill last week.
4 comments
Wings
How can people trust this idiot after he lies and lies again and again. Trumpy boy even believes his own lies.
Please, will the spineless GOP start the impeachment
Hypocrite Democrat
Same reason people trusted Obama to have the most transparent administration and shut down Guantanamo bay and hold big banks accountable and end the needless wars. None of those happened and were made worse. Simple cognitive dissonance.
Hypocrite Democrat
I don’t see why democrats blame republicans when it was the DNC that colluded against a candidate with 100% more support than Hillary. The DNC got Trump elected by their bias and incompetence. That’s the funny part.
Iamct01
If they outlaw abortions I promise to vote for any and all welfare programs. You also have to care about babies after they are born, especially unwanted ones.