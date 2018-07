× 1 rescued off the shores of South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities say they were called to a water rescue in South Haven Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. 30 yards off of North Pier where a boat reportedly capsized.

According to the South Haven Police Department, the victim said the wind caught the bow of his inflatable and flipped over. Officers were able to throw him a ring and pull him to safety,