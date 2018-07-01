× 2 seriously hurt in crash on 131 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 131 Sunday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, the Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 131 near the 46 mile marker in Alamo Township. Witness interviews on scene said the motorist was driving erratically, speeding, swerving in and out of traffic and passing vehicles on both shoulders of the roadway.

While passing other motorists, the vehicle left the roadway, hit loose gravel, went into a ditch and rolled over multiple times ejecting the driver and trapping a front seat passenger.

Passing motorists who witnessed the crash stopped and were able to extricate the young male front seat passenger.

Both occupants were later transported to Bronson Hospital where the male driver was listed in serious condition with life-threatening injuries and the passenger also was listed in serious condition.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt while the front seat passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The Michigan State Police were assisted as the scene by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, the Oshtemo Township Fire Department, the Alamo Fire Department and Life Ambulance.